Officials say law and order problems behind the decision

The closure of the international gate by Myanmar from Monday has crippled border trade.

The closure is to maintain law and order following the shooting of an Indian insurgent by five unidentified persons at Namphalong near the international gate on Sunday night. The same day a powerful bomb was detonated near the boundary pillar No. 79, just 40 metres away from Muslim Nagar at Moreh in Manipur.

Indian authorities are yet to track the culprits involved in these incidents.

Official sources said India was not informed anything about the closure of the international gate.

The enquiries by some police officials at the Myanmarese immigration office failed to yield any response.

Some traders have been hanging around at Moreh, India’s border town, hoping that the international gate will be reopened. Many have returned to Imphal and other cities in the northeast. Loaded trucks are stranded on the Trans-Asian highway No. 102.

Intelligence officials say some northeast insurgents have their camps at no man’s land. They have been creating law and order problems.