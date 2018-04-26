BJP MLA calls Mamata ‘Surpanakha’

more-in

Just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to partymen to refrain from making controversial statements, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her ‘Surpanakha’ while comparing the Opposition Congress to ‘Ravana’.

The first-time MLA from Bairia made the controversial remarks while raising questions over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

“All the terrorists belonging to BJP-ruled States have fled to West Bengal and if such a situation continues, Bengal will also turn into a Jammu and Kashmir one day... Mamata Banerjee has turned into 'Surpanakha' and the Congress into 'Ravana',” the MLA said at a zila panchayat programme here on Tuesday night. Surpanakha is the sister of demon king Ravana in the epic Ramayana.

“People are being killed and even though she [Mamata Banerjee] is the Chief Minister, she is doing nothing,” Mr. Singh said.

“Just as Hindus were thrown out of Jammu and Kashmir, they will be forced out of West Bengal... Terrorists from Bangladesh have infiltrated West Bengal and are troubling Hindus, but it is our good fortune that we have a leader like Narendra Modi. We will be able to remove foreign powers from West Bengal,” Mr. Singh claimed, adding that ‘Surpanakha’ will be defeated by Mr. Modi and Amit Shah.

The BJP MLA also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he will have to face Mr. Modi in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Controversy's child

Mr. Singh was in news recently for his controversial statement defending Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and for claiming that 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be fought on religious lines. Earlier this year he had claimed that India will become a “Hindu Rashtra” by 2024.