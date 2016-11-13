BJP MLA Sangeet Som, the party’s prominent face in western Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday told a rally in Muzaffarnagar that if his party formed government in the State, it would protect cows and Hindu women.

He also assured party workers that cases registered against them during the communal riots in 2013 would be withdrawn.

“We will give you a riot-free, crime-free, corruption-free State... The next BJP government in the State will protect cows, mothers and sisters,” Mr. Som told the rally, which was part of the Parivartan Yatra flagged off from Saharanpur last week by BJP president Amit Shah.