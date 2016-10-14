Three policemen were suspended on Thursday after a video showing them dancing with bar girls at a cultural function during Dasara celebrations in Bhojpur district went viral on social media.

Taking action against the policemen, including a Station House Officer, the zonal Inspector-General of Police Naiyar Husnain Khan has sought a report from District Superintendent of Police Kshatranil Singh in three days about the incident.

“We have suspended the three policemen attached to the Koilwar police station in Bhojpur with immediate effect after a video footage showing them dancing with bar girls went viral on social media and on some news channels,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu.

He said that “such conduct by policemen, including an SHO, was not acceptable”.

The policemen placed under suspension are SHO Sanjay Shankar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Devchandra Singh and constable Bhushan.

The function was organised at Koilwar by puja committee Sarswati Kala Kendra.