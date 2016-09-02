A Kashmiri protester engulfed in teargas smoke during clashes in old city Srinagar on Thursday. Authorities on imposed curfew at three places in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday as separatists extended their protest shutdown till September 8. Photo Nissar Ahmad

For the 56th consecutive day, educational institutions, main markets and public transport have remained suspended.

Authorities on Friday imposed curfew in most places of the Kashmir Valley to prevent protests and maintain law and order.

A senior police official said, “Restrictions will remain in force in Badgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Handwara.”

“Curfew has been imposed in Srinagar city and all other district headquarters and towns of the Valley,” he added.

The state government has decided not to implement its decision to stop salaries of its employees who remained absent from duties during the month of August.

“Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has decided to take a lenient view on this because of the forthcoming Eid—ul-Azha festival,” a senior officer of the state government said.

With a school boy drowning in Parimpora area of Srinagar city when a mob was being chased there by the security forces on Thursday, the death toll in the ongoing unrest rose to 73.

IGP Kashmir Zone Syed Javed Mujdaba said that there was no security deployment in the area during the time of the incident.