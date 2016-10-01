“The more specialised human resource we develop, better are opportunities to attract adventure enthusiasts from all over the world”

Arunachal Pradesh has tremendous scope and potential in aero, aqua and land adventure sports to make it a leading adventure tourism destination of the world, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.

The chief minister called for creation of skilled manpower to promote this untapped sector.

Mr. Khandu had a meeting with Colonel Gulshan Chadha, Principal of National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS), located at Dirang in West Kameng district of the State.

He asked Col. Chadha to train manpower with specialisation in adventure sports, an official release said.

“The more specialised human resource we develop, better are opportunities to attract adventure enthusiasts from all over the world,” Mr. Khandu observed.

Col. Chadha had called on the chief minister here to submit the annual administrative report of the institute.

The chief minister assured him that the State government was committed to provide every possible platform to attract tourists so that people of the State are gainfully employed and economic activities get a fillip.

Since its inception in 2013, Col Chadha informed, NIMAS has till date trained more than 1500 people in various diciplines of adventure sports.

“We have been able to provide high end training to youths in river rafting. Our trained youths can face any challenge in the toughest river course in the world when it comes to rafting,” he informed.

He further added that similar high end trainings have been given in para-gliding, mountain climbing and other adventure sports disciplines.

Col. Chadha made a special request to the chief minister for promoting Skiing in the State.

He said, the location nearby Sela Pass in Tawang is ideal for the sport.

He also requested to introduce Zip-line sports which has gained immense popularity in the recent past and attracts tourists.

Mr. Khandu requested the NIMAS’s Principal to chalk out a retreat programme for team building for decision makers. - PTI