Two infiltration bids were foiled in Naugam sector, one such attempt was foiled in Rampur sector.

Army today foiled three infiltration bids assisted by Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Three infiltration bids were foiled in two separate sectors on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of October 5-6,” an army official has said .

He said while two infiltration bids were foiled in Naugam sector, one such attempt was foiled in Rampur sector.

“The infiltration attempts were assisted by Pakistani posts,” the official added.