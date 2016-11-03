Anger had been brewing on the campus since the news broke out in the media on Monday.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students’ union staged a demonstration against the killing of eight SIMI activists after a jail break in Bhopal and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

In a memorandum to President Pranab Mukerjee, AMU students’ union demanded a Supreme Court-mnitored judicial probe into the Bhopal encounter, an AMU office bearer said.

Anger had been brewing on the campus since the news broke out in the media on Monday but the authorities managed to prevent any public display of the mounting resentment in view of the annual convocation on Tuesday.

However, slogan-houting students took out a procession on Tuesday which culminated into a rally.

Addressing the protestors, the students’ union president Faizul Hasan charged that ever since the NDA government came to power “Muslims were being wrongly targeted.”

“We are all against terrorists but the battle against terror has to be fought by uniting all sections and not by selectively targeting only a particular section of the people,” he said.

He said that by targeting “innocents” the present government was “weakening the fight against terror.”

Mr. Hasan said that if the present trend continues, the Modi government would ultimately be held accountable for fostering religious extremism and hatred the country.

AMU students believe the best way to fight terror “was to take a stand against injustice wherever it takes place,” he said while offering his sympathies to the family of the police constable who was also killed in the Bhopal jail break.

Eight SIMI activists were killed in an alleged encounter with police on Monday after they escaped from the Bhopal jail.