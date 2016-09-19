Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday took a dig at senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh, claiming his “dream” to become chief minister of the State for the second time will not “come true”.

Training guns at Capt. Singh for “day dreaming” to assume power, Mr. Badal said that the former had also “planned celebrations” for the formation of the government after 2012 polls” but the people of State “out rightly rejected” his style of politics and gave mandate to the Akali-BJP alliance.

“Captain (Amarinder) has learnt nothing from his past experience and is resorting to same kind of politics. This time also he will meet the same fate and his lust to become the chief minister of the state for the second time will not be fulfilled,” he said.

The Chief Minister said people strongly “disapprove” the type of “language” used by Capt. Singh against his detractors.

He said Capt. Singh’s statement on Akali legislator Virsa Singh Valtoha was also “unfortunate and condemnable”.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president had on Saturday alleged that Mr. Valtoha was a “serial offender and needs a “mental treatment in a lunatic asylum”.

Slamming the Congress for “dividing people on communal lines”, Mr. Badal said it has always pursued the policy of.

“divide and rule” to get power in the State.

Addressing a public gathering during Sangat Darshan in the Amargarh assembly segment here, the Chief Minister alleged the Congress had always “propped up the issues of religion, region and sects for its political survival”.

Taking a dig at the AAP, he said it is a “party of comedians” who can make the people laugh but cannot be good administrators”.

“They have no sympathy with the people and if they are voted to power, sheer mess will be there in the State,” he said.

Mr. Badal said the entire nation has “watched the character of AAP leaders, ministers and MLAs on the television”.

He said it is “shameful” that the leaders of the party, which claims to be “votary of morality”, are indulging in such

“immoral” activities.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced sub division status for Amargarh. PTI