The AAP on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling Akalis in Punjab, claiming that they were “rattled” by the “growing” popularity of the party in the poll-bound State.

It also accused the Akalis of “hatching a conspiracy” to harass its volunteers.

“The Akalis are frustrated because the AAP is surging ahead in Punjab. They are rattled by our growing popularity. We got a massive response at our rally in Moga district where our Kisan Manifesto was released in the presence of our national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the party’s legal wing head and candidate from Mohali Himmat Singh Shergill told a press conference here.

“Akali Dal activists attacked AAP volunteers in Moga district two days ago after the rally and injured three of them. The incident occurred when they, led by a SAD municipal councillor, came to the dairy shop of AAP worker Baljinder Singh Khalsa at Baghapurana,” Mr. Shergill alleged.

He claimed that the Akali activists had come to attack Mr. Khalsa, who had been actively working for the AAP at Baghapurana, but when they did not find him at the shop, they targeted others.

Gobind Singh and Balwinder Singh, residents of Alamwala village, were injured in the incident and admitted to the district hospital. Gobind’s son Shankar too sustained minor injuries, he claimed.

“No charges”

“The attackers were carrying pistols, iron rods and sharp weapons. The police have lodged a case against the Akali councillor and some of his associates, but they have not been slapped with charges like attempt to murder, trespass, but milder sections have been added in the case. Moreover, the police also did not press for their remand,” Mr. Shergill claimed.

“Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also the state’s Home Minister, is raising the issue of ISI threat in Punjab to terrorise the people.

“About a month back, he had claimed that Pakistan’s ISI was planning attacks on political leaders of the State. We fear that under the garb of this supposed ISI threat, the Akalis may create disturbance by perpetrating attacks on AAP leaders as our party has emerged as a serious political challenge for the ruling outfit,” Mr. Shergill, who was accompanied by the party’s farmers’ wing general secretary Ahbaab Grewal and Punjab unit spokesman Sukhpal Khaira, alleged.

- PTI

