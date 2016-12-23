Work on Goa-Mumbai coastal highway from next year: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiling the foundation stone of the project with Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar at Kala Academy in Panaji on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Atish Pomburfekar

Union Minister for Road and Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone of two packages of the proposed four-laning of National Highway 17 between Goa and Mumbai.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was also attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Mr. Gadkari said that the highway is expected to play a significant role in promoting tourism in Goa and also in the Konkan region.

Accident-free route

Mr. Gadkari said the motive behind constructing the four-lane highway is to make the route accident free and reduce the distance between Goa and Mumbai. He added that construction work will be divided in four packages in Goa, and in eleven packages in Maharashtra. He also said the highway would have an investment of Rs.12,000 crore in Maharashtra, and Rs. 5,000 crore in Goa.

Helipads on highways

Mr. Gadkari said, “We have planned 1,300 roadside amenities along the entire highway including helipads. Hotels, restaurants and outlets selling local produce can be promoted as a part of these amenities,” Mr. Gadkari said. He added that helipads would be useful in case of accidents.

Tenders for the two packages laid on Thursday in Goa would be floated shortly, Mr. Gadkari said, adding, “There are two more packages covering South Goa, which are pending, the tender of which would be out by 2-3 months.”

22 flyovers

He also said that the Centre is planning to develop a coastal highway on Mumbai–Goa route — along the lines of the highway on the Las Vegas–St Francisco Pacific Coast in U.S.A. — and instructions regarding preparation of a detailed project report has already been given to concerned agencies.

Mr. Gadkari said the coastal highway requires construction of 22 flyovers. “During my tenure as PWD minister in Maharashtra, I completed 18 flyovers. We have to construct four more fly overs. One of the important bridges has to be constructed [that connects] Revas to Alibag, which will be a sea link costing Rs. 500-Rs. 600 crore. The work on [Mumbai-Goa] coastal highway will begin from next year,” Mr. Gadkari added.

Mr. Gadkari also claimed that the logistic cost to ferry goods in India can be brought down from 18 to 12 per cent with the usage of waterways.

“I appeal the business community in Goa to use the waterways to transport your goods. That will save you much expenditure,” the Minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)