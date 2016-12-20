UCO Bank sacks official for money laundering

A bank official has been suspended from service for helping a trader to dump huge amount in his personal account in wake of demonetisation. UCO Bank took the punitive measure against Dilip Debbarma, head cashier of Melaghar Branch in Sepahijala district.

An official of UCO Bank said on Tuesday that ‘legal proceedings’ will also be initiated against Mr Debbarma for depositing through different entries a sum of Rs 25.5 lakh in his savings account. The money was deposited after demonetisation was enforced on November 8.

“On queries he (Dilip Debbarma) failed to justify the transactions. The authorities then decided to put him under suspension”, the official said.

Sources said a section of traders and smugglers are taking help of bank officials to legalise huge amount of ‘black money’. They said bank officials and staffs of this border State are under surveillance of Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Meanwhile, a bank manager on Monday died of heart attack reportedly owing to ‘overloaded work pressure’. Surendra Reang (53) was manager in Sabroom Branch of the Tripura State Cooperative Bank.

Doctors said he suffered from massive cardiac arrest. He left behind his wife and daughter.

This was third death of bank staffs in Tripura attributed to adversities after demonetisation.