Two militants, soldier killed in Kashmir operation

Two militants and soldier were killed in an ongoing counter-militancy operation in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, around 40 km away from Srinagar.

An Army spokesman told The Hindu that two militants and a soldier were killed so far. "Two weapons, one under-barrel grenade launcher have been recovered near the encounter site. The operation continues," said the Army spokesman.

The operation started around 7:45 am near Sumbal township's Tujjar area. The militants started firing when the security forces laid a cordon around the area. The identity of the militants is being ascertained.

On Tuesday, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in Bandipora district.