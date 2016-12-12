Three held with skimmers, debit cards

more-in

PANAJI: The Goa Cyber Crime Police and Calangute police in north Goa on Saturday arrested three persons and seized from their possession two skimmers, one laptop, four mobile phones, two pen drives and seven debit cards and other articles.

According to Dy Inspector General of Police V. Gupta who conducted the raid, they were arrested when they were looking for prospective ATM outlets to deploy debit\credit card skimmers in Calangute in north coastal Goa.

The names of the arrested accused were given as Ramesh Ram Sing Chauhan(46), Alihusain Shahavuddin and Abhishek Singh(29), all from Agra Uttar Pradesh.

The Cyber Crime Police recovered one skimmer from one of the arrested and the second one from where it had been installed. The recovered skimmers look similar to a genuine card swiping machine, the police said.

The police has registered crime under Section 420, 34 IPC and 66 of IT Act.