Senior politicians attend Gadkari’s daughter wedding

NAGPUR: Senior politicians from various parties attended the wedding of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s daughter Ketki on Sunday.

Youngest of three siblings, Ketki Gadkari tied the knot with Aditya Kashedikar, a techie, who works with Facebook.

The function was attended by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

According to reports, more than 50 special flights were to be deputed to ferry VIPs to Nagpur for the wedding, however, the Gadkari camp denied any such arrangements calling it “rumors”.

Two special receptions have been organised, at Nagpur on December 6 and in Delhi on December 8, for special guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.