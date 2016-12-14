Rs. 62 lakh in new notes seized in Pune

more-in

The Pune police have recovered Rs. 67 lakh from a car in the city’s Wakad area.

According to the police, a significant chunk of the seized amount (Rs. 62 lakh) was in the new Rs. 2000 denomination notes. The remaining amount was in bills of Rs. 100.

The incident occurred Tuesday midnight when the Wakad police detained the car, which was coming from Mumbai via the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

On interrogating the four passengers, the police received evasive replies. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of bundles of currency notes. The four passengers, identified as Pravin Jain, Chetan Rajput, Sainath Netke and Amit Doshi were immediately taken into custody.

The police meanwhile are trying to ascertain to which party the cash was intended for. The seized amount has been surrendered to the Income Tax authorities.

The seizure follows a rash of crackdowns by the police and investigating agencies across the country. Similar incidents were reported from the neighbouring state of Goa, where Rs. 68 lakh in cash was seized from Valpoi and Rs. 24 lakh was retrieved from Calangute.

In the former case, it is believed the money was brought from Sindhudurg in the Konkan region.