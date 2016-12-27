Promise jobs, not doles to the differently abled: activist

The Disabilities Rights Association of Goa (DRAG), a body spearheading the cause of persons with disabilities, will submit a special manifesto to all political parties ahead of the upcoming State Assembly polls in Goa.

“I would suggest that political parties in their manifestos promise us jobs rather than doles,” President of DRAG Avelino de Sa told The Hindu on Monday.

According to Mr. de Sa, making Goa barriers-free for the different abled and establishing a special department for them, would be an important point on the parties’ agenda.

He added that he would suggest creation of hubs for skill utilisation in each village.

Giving an idea of the key points they intend to include in their agenda, Mr. de Sa said that the association would suggest 4 per cent compulsory reservation in all government establishments, as according to him, only 479 differently abled persons are employed in Goa presently.

Other points that are likely to be highlighted by the association include, reservation rosters — which they claim are not being regularly maintained; the need to set up disabled-friendly government offices within a stipulated time frame, and specific orders for nodal officers to obey court orders.