Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and chair a round table conference with CEOs of global companies and a dozen Nobel laureates who are expected to attend the event, to be held in Gujarat from January 9 to 13 next year.

Mr. Modi will also inaugurate an international stock exchange at Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) city — India’s first international financial services centre that is being set up near Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

“Prime Minister will arrive here for a two-day visit to participate in a series of events as part of the 8th edition of the biennial summit, which is being held in the State with as many as 12 foreign countries as partners,” Gujarat Chief Secretary J.N. Singh said, while giving details of the event that aims to seek investment in the State.

As per the details, six Nobel laureates, including Indian-origin biochemist Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, have confirmed their participation in the event.

A national seminar on Goods and Service tax (GST) will be addressed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the event along with officials of the Ministry of Finance and other experts.