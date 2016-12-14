Militant killed, two trapped in Kashmir encounters

more-in

One militant was been killed and at least two others have been trapped as two separate gunfights erupted in north and south Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

An Army spokesman said one militant was killed in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, 60 km away from Srinagar, in the morning. Preliminary reports suggest that hiding militants opened fire at a search party in Bevoora-Hadigam village, Dachnipora belt.

Initial reports suggest the slain militant was identified as Basit Rasool Dar, a student of Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora. Son of a J&K Bank Manager, the slain militant was a Bachelor of Technology course student and had joined the militancy recently.

The killing sparked protests in Bijbehara, Kanelwan, Bewoora and Srigufwara areas of south Kashmir. Dar was a resident of Marhama village of Anantnag district.

Militants trapped in Sopore

In north Kashmir, locals said gunshots were heard in Bomai area of Sopore, Baramulla district, 55 km away from Srinagar. Police officials said they suspect that at least two militants are trapped inside a house in a Bomai village. The village has been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, mobile phone services in parts of Sopore have been suspended.