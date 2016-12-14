Jiribam among seven new districts of Manipur

more-in

: Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Wednesday declared Jiribam, hitherto a subdivision of the Imphal East district, as a full-fledged district in a simple official function. In a midnight Cabinet meeting on December 8, seven new districts were formed and postings of Collectors and Police Superintendents to them announced. Now, there are 16 districts in the State. Mr. Ibobi was on Wednesday scheduled to inaugurate another district, Pherzawl, which was carved out of Churachandpur district. However, this had to be put off since the helicopter could not land due to inclement weather. He will inaugurate Tengnoupal district, which was carved out of the Chandel district.