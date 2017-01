PANAJI: In view the Assembly elections on February 4, the government has ordered closure of hotels, restaurants, bars, tea shops, pan shops and other food shops, 200 metres from the polling stations on the day of the elections.

The directive will be in effect from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. in all 40 Assembly constituencies and is meant to avoid law and order problems, and misuse of the places for campaigning or intimidation or influencing voters.