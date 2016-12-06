Other States

Haryana bans carrying of arms at weddings

The Haryana government has banned carrying of arms at wedding functions after several incidents of celebratory firing were reported.

The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Firing in the air is also an offence punishable by six months’ imprisonment, according to an official release here on Monday.

“It has been noticed that some people often indulge in celebratory firing during weddings after consuming alcohol. Taking serious note of such incidents, the Police Department has been directed to put a check on carrying of arms at wedding functions, in coordination with the district magistrate concerned,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Ram Niwas, said.

He appealed to the people to stop their relatives from carrying arms at such functions. — PTI

