Gujarat cadre IAS V. Thiruppugazh appointed advisor to NDMA

Gujarat cadre IAS V Thiruppugazh has been appointed as Adviser (policy & planning) in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after his return from Nepal to oversee the post-earthquake rehabilitation work.

On Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister issued Mr Thiruppugazh’s appointment in the NDMA for remaining period of his central deputation up to September 20, 2020.

The 1991 batch IAS of Gujarat cadre, Mr. Thiruppugazh was appointed as Adviser in the NDMA in September 2015. Subsequently, he was deputed to Nepal on foreign assignment.

Mr. Thiruppugazh is considered very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he served as Modi's secretary in 2005-06 when Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In Gujarat, he worked on various assignments including in state disaster management authority before he joined the Modi administration in centre in 2015. He closely worked with Dr P.K. Mishra, additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and he handles crucial and sensitive portfolio of ACC to process top appointments in the government of India.

Both Thirupuggazh and Dr Mishra have wide experience in disaster management fields and have worked extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre.