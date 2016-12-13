GSM unwilling to strike an alliance with MGP

more-in

After chasing the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and its key leaders for a pre-poll alliance, rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Subhash Velingkar and his new political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) were on Tuesday unwilling to strike an alliance with the party.

As of now, the GSM has an alliance with Goa Shiv Sena and a local outfit of Goa Praja party (GPP).

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar’s decision sack two MGP Ministers from the Goa Cabinet has opened up the possibility of a coalition between MGP and GSM.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vice President of GSM, Kiran Nayak said the two MGP Ministers were the party’s power centre, and GSM would now “assess” the political situation before deciding their course of action.

“We were asking the MGP to break [alliance] with BJP [since] the MGP supports our main cause — promotion of regional languages as MoI [Medium of Instruction] at primary level [schools]. But now let them break the alliance. Till then we will adopt a 'wait and see’ policy,” Mr. Nayak said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Parsekar said that the BJP is confident of getting a majority in the upcoming polls, and the party is presently in talks with two disgruntled Congress MLAs, Mauvin Godinho and Pandurang Madkaikar.

To a question on the continuation of alliance with MGP, Mr. Parsekar, referring to MGP’s Sudin and Dipak Dhavlikar, who were sacked from the State Cabinet on Monday, said “The MGP is presently in wrong hands. But we are open to alliance.”