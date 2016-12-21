GJM president, 17 others surrender before court in murder case

more-in

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung and 17 party leaders surrendered before a city court on Tuesday which granted them bail in connection with the murder of All India Gorkha League leader Madan Tamang.

The surrender was made as per directions of the Calcutta High Court, which accepted their prayer for bail.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M.M. Banerjee had on December 14 granted anticipatory bail to 21 persons accused in the murder of Tamang and directed the petitioners to surrender before the chief judge of the city sessions court here by December 21. Three of the accused did not turn up at the court. The remaining 18 persons got bail by furnishing a bond of Rs. 10,000. As per instructions of the High Court, the accused cannot leave the city until charges are framed.

Madan Tamang, a prominent Gorkha leader of Darjeeling hills, was hacked to death in Darjeeling town on May 21, 2010 in broad daylight while he was making preparations for a public rally. Mr. Tamang’s family approached the Calcutta High Court, which directed the CBI to take up the case.

Charge sheet filed

The CBI on May 29, 2015 filed a charge sheet against the GJM leaders under IPC sections on murder and criminal conspiracy. Twenty three people were named in the charge sheet. One of those named has died while one is absconding.

Charges have been brought against the entire top leadership of GJM which includes Mr. Gurung’s wife Asha, former GJM leader Harkabahadur Chettri, and GJM Assistant General Secretary Binoy Tamang, among others.