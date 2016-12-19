Former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes is AAP’s CM candidate for Goa

more-in

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared Elvis Gomes, a bureaucrat who recently took voluntary retirement and joined AAP, as its chief ministerial candidate for Goa.

The announcement was made at a public rally of AAP in south Goa's Cuncolim village. Mr. Kejriwal said that Mr. Gomes, who has been a State civil service officer for over 20 years was non-corrupt and a well-accepted face among all religious communities.

“Today before you, I am bringing forward a proposal. I propose Elvis Gomes as the next Chief Minister of Goa,” Mr. Kejriwal said at the meeting which was attended by nearly 5,000 AAP workers and supporters.

Mr. Gomes joined the AAP in October this year, soon after taking voluntary retirement. He was then Inspector General of Prisons.

Praising Mr. Gomes, Mr. Kejriwal said, he was a “dead honest officer.”

“When a person who had never got a chance to indulge in corruption, says I am honest, that is not important. Mr. Elvis has been in Goa administration for 20 years. He could have amassed crores of rupees. He did not make a single paisa. He is a dead honest officer,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Gomes is named as candidate to contest the Cuncolim seat in south Goa, which is currently represented by BJP. Goa will go to polls in early 2017.