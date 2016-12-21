Other States

Ex-sarpanch killed in custody: Wife

The family of a former sarpanch, who the police and the Army say was killed in an encounter on December 1 in south Kashmir, has filed a petition before the High Court complaining it was a “custodial killing.”

The wife of Sajad Ahmad Malik, 36, accused the police of implicating him in a “false and frivolous” case.

“Despite the court granting bail, the deceased was not released by the Dooru police station and was kept in detention. He was murdered by the local Station House Officer in a fake encounter in Anantnag,” reads the wife’s petition.

According to the police, Mr. Malik participated in anti-government street protests and was killed “after he decamped with a policeman’s rifle”.

On Monday, the High Court issued notices to the J&K government. The court sought the status report on the “inquiry” ordered after a public outcry.

