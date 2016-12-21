Congress bereft of leadership, says Badal

more-in

Punjab Chief Minster Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday called the Congress a party bankrupt of leadership, and said it was poaching leaders of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to form a government in the State.

“Those leaders who ditch their party for the sake of ticket or posts will never succeed in life,” he said at Jamsher in Jalandhar.

He asked the people not to support such leaders because these “turncoats” took the people’s verdict for granted and changed their parties frequently for the sake of power. “The time has come for the people to show such leaders the door, for they are loyal to neither the people nor their parties,” he said.

As for the statement of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh that if voted to power, the Congress would review the decisions made by the government in the past three months, Mr. Badal said this betrayed the party’s anti-people mindset.

Mr. Badal said the Union government had decided on demonetisation in the larger interests of the country, and it would benefit the citizens. “The situation will normalise within a fortnight,” he said.