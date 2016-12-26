9 Nobel laureates to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit

more-in

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit, the State government will hold a Nobel Prize Series Exhibition in the presence of nine Nobel laureate scientists who will interact with students, scientists, industry leaders and policy makers.

The five week long exhibition will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 at Science City in Ahmedabad.

“So far, nine Nobel laureates have confirmed their participation for the summit,” Gujarat Chief Secretary J. N. Singh told reporters. Among the participants is Indian-origin Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, who shared the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2009 with fellow scientists Thomas A. Steitz and Ada Yonath.

Other Nobel laureates who will take part in the summit are Richard J. Roberts (1993, Medicine), Harold Varmus (1989, Medicine), David Gross (2004, Physics), Serge Haroche (2012, Physics), Randy Schekman (2013, Medicine), W. E. Moerner(2014, Chemistry), H. C. Harmut Michel (1988, Chemistry) and Ada Yonath.

According to Mr. Singh, this will be the first time that Nobel Prize winners from across the world will hold a session in the country. The 8th edition of the biennial event will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 13.

The laureates will be at the event for three days from January 9.

“On January 10, PM Modi will inaugurate the summit. After its inauguration, the Nobel winners will take part in the ‘Nobel Laureate Dialogue’ at Mahatma Mandir,” Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Dhananjay Dwivedi said.

“On January 11, these Nobel laureates will interact with students at various educational institutes such as IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat University and MS University in Vadodara,” Mr. Dwivedi added.