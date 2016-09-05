Seven farmers’ unions will launch an agitation against the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in Chandigarh on Monday to demand a debt waiver.

“The policies of this government have forced farmers to commit suicide. We want all outstanding loans, whether private or government, waived immediately. We have been raising this demand for a while, but the government has ignored it,” Nirbhay Singh, leader of Kirti Kisan Union, said.

Mr. Singh added that the government should do a survey to record the number of suicides and the number of debt-driven suicides and give compensation to the families.