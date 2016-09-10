12 migrant labourers died, reportedly after consuming spurious liquor, at Vareli village near Surat. Two are critical and under treatment in a Surat hospital.

Surat District Collector MS Patel has ordered a probe into the matter.

"We have ordered a probe and have sent samples to the forensic science laboratory and also other agencies to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths," Mr Patel said.

All the victims were engaged in factories in the Surat's industrial zone.

"There are many liquor dens in the area and most of migrant labourers consume it," a local resident told The Hindu.