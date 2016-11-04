The Congress vice-president urges the Union govt to apologise to the family of retired Army subedar Ram Kishan Grewal over the alleged suicide.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Modi government of lying on the OROP issue and ‘ill-treating’ the family of a 'martyr'.

What the government offered was Pension Enhancement, not One Rank One Pension, Mr. Gandhi said after meeting ex-servicemen to discuss the issues related to OROP including the anomalies of the 7th Pay Commission.

Mr. Gandhi urged the govt to apologise to the family of retired Army subedar Ram Kishan Grewal, who allegedly committed over the OROP issue.

He said that many army veterans discussed the issues in detail with him.

“I don't mind being detained. But I saw how a martyr's family was pulled out, abused and beaten up. This is not right. It isn't about money but about honour and justice”, Mr. Gandhi said.

“Once jai jawan, kai kisan was the slogan. But today huge benefits are being given to a handful of industrialists but soldiers are not being given their due”, Mr. Gandhi alleged.

Mr. Gandhi, who has been in the forefront of the protests after Grewal’s suicide, accussed the government of not “doing justice to soldiers who sacrifice their life for the country.”