Rahul’s detention shameful, says Gehlot

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday described Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s detention outside the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi as shameful and said soldiers were “thoroughly disappointed” with the policies of the NDA government at the Centre.

“Mr. Gandhi was going to meet the family of a former Army jawan who committed suicide for saving the honour of soldiers. It is shameful that he was not allowed to meet the family members and was detained,” said Mr. Gehlot.

Ram Kishan Grewal was so disappointed with the government’s attitude on the One Rank One Pension (OROP) issue that he took the extreme step of taking his own life, said Mr. Gehlot.

Mr. Gehlot said stopping Mr. Gandhi and other political leaders from meeting the family of the deceased was an unconstitutional act. “With this act of the police, the NDA government has proved that it is resorting to autocratic behaviour,” he said.