NDA allies commend PM’s leadership

The 33 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners who met in New Delhi on Monday passed a resolution endorsing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “firm and decisive” leadership, as the Union government led by him completes three years in power next month.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, briefing the media after the dinner meet where Prime Minister Modi and leaders of alliance parties such as the Telegu Desam’s N. Chandrababu Naidu and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were present said: “The resolution has many features, chief among them being an appreciation of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the government’s pro-poor policies.”

“The resolution notes that the government came to power at a difficult economic period but has strengthened the federal structure, and given a clean and honest government,” Mr. Jaitley said. This impression of popular support to Mr. Modi has been strengthened, he added, by the NDA’s performance in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the five States. He said the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) chief and Minister for Food Ram Vilas Paswan said that the alliance should continue its efforts to further strengthen and expand the NDA.

Also briefing the media, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that Mr. Modi was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to have secured an absolute majority and that his government’s popularity was only growing. “The Union government has set milestones in every sector and is touching the lives of the people through its policies,” he said.

Mr. Jaitley and Mr. Naidu said that this was a meeting to acknowledge the growth of the NDA.