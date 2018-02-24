NCERT will cut syllabus by half, says Javadekar

more-in

In a bid to provide relief to school students, the NCERT syllabus will be reduced by half from the 2019 academic session, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has said.

He said the school syllabus was more than that of BA and B.Com courses, and it needed to be reduced by half so that students get time for other activities for their all-round development.

“At the stage of development of cognitive skills, students need to be given full freedom. I have asked NCERT to reduce the syllabus by half and it will be effective from the 2019 academic session,” he told Rajya Sabha TV in an interview.

Exams will stay

Elaborating on the reforms in school education under consideration, the Minister said examinations and detentions would be introduced. He said a Bill in this regard would be considered in Parliament in the next part of the Budget session.

“Without examination, there is no competition and no target. There must be an element of competition for better outcomes,” he said.

If a student fails in March, he would get another chance in May. If student flunks both times, then only he/she would be detained, he added.

Mr. Javadekar also expressed concern over the poor quality of teachers, which he said was resulting in poor learning outcomes. “The basic task of teachers is to assess the strengths and weaknesses of students and mentor them accordingly,” he added.