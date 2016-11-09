The prime Minister is working hard to reduce corruption, says the Infosys founder and Chairman Emeritus.

Terming the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as a “master stroke”, Infosys founder and Chairman Emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy on Wednesday said the move will address issues like black money and corruption and also help the economy become more digital.

“Prime Minister is working hard to reduce corruption. Black money is a scourge on any developing economy. He (Narendra Modi) has been a great supporter of digital economy.

So, on Tuesday when he made the announcement, I thought it was a master stroke,” he said at an event here.

Mr. Murthy added that this hopefully will help reduce corruption and black money and also accelerate the move towards digital economy.

Taking the nation by surprise, in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes with effect from midnight, making these currency papers invalid.