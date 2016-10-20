PANAJI: The Saligao (north Goa) Police have added charges of robbery and rape against Rajkumar Singh (21), who is accused of murdering perfume specialist Monika Ghurde on October 6.

“The accused, who was arrested in Bengaluru on October 9, was initially booked only for murder. However, during questioning he admitted to forcible sexual assault,” police said.

His seven-day police custody was extended by four more days by a Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Mapusa, in north Goa, on Monday.

Police said Singh had undergone a medical test at the State-owned Goa Medical College hospital, which proved that the bite marks on the victim’s body were his.

The semi-clad body of Ms. Ghurde (39) was found in her rented Sangolda apartment with hands tied to the bed. Goa police arrested Singh, a former security guard of the colony, in Bengaluru.