The Muvattupuzha Vigilance court on Monday dismissed a petition against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Excise Minister T.P Ramakrishnan, and six others alleging irregularities in granting bar licence to a five-star hotel at Kodanad, Ernakulam.

Rejecting the petition filed by P.A. Joseph, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge P. Madhavan, observed that there was absolutely nothing to show prima facie that the allegations have some ground for a quick verification. The petitioner had alleged that the State government issued a bar licence to the hotel despite a stay from the Kerala High Court.