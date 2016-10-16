‘Verify charges against Mohanlal, ex-Minister’

Case pertains to illegal possession of ivory by the actor

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Saturday ordered a quick verification of the charges against four persons, including former Kerala Forest Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and actor Mohanlal, on a petition in connection with alleged illegal possession of ivory by Mohanlal and two others.

Forwarding a petition to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director, Special Judge P. Madhavan directed the inquiry officer to ascertain whether any other public servants were involved in the deal and there were grounds to proceed further.

A preliminary inquiry was necessary to ascertain whether the former Minister had abused his position in giving a differential treatment to the other three, the court observed. P.N. Krishnakumar of Thrissur and K. Krishnakumar of Tripunithura are the other two accused.

The court, however, found no sufficient material to prove that other five respondents, including former Forest Secretary Marapandyan, former Kodanad range officer I.P. Sanal, former Kochi City Police Commissioner K. Padmakumar, and Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police Bijo Alexander, had “actively participated in granting the benefits.”

The petition said Mohanlal was found in illegal possession of two sets of elephant tusks at his home in Thevara during a search conducted by the income tax authorities, based on which the Forest Department had registered a case. He was found to be in possession of them since 1988 without intimating the department.

According to the complainant, Mohanlal used his undue influence with the then Forest Minister and procured an illegal order to withdraw the case.