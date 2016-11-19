United Democratic Front councillors holding a fast in front of the Thrissur Corporation office on Friday in protest against the violation of promises by civic body authorities.— Photo: K.K. Najeeb

The United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors in the Thrissur Corporation observed ‘cheating day’ on Friday alleging that the present Corporation council is scuttling development projects initiated by the previous UDF council.

Addressing the hunger protest in front of the civic body office here, District Congress Committee president P.A. Madhavan said the LDF-led council scuttled development projects at Pattalam road and East Fort, rehabilitation of street vendors, and master plan for city development initiated during the previous council’s tenure. Former MLA M.P. Vincent, former Mayor I.P. Paul, and former councillors also participated in the protest. The councillors abstained from the council meeting on Friday.