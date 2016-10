Film Lovers Cultural Association (Filca): Filca International Film Festival, screening of Ganeshathru – 9 a.m., Timbuktu – 11 a.m., Three Monkeys – 2 p.m., Black Coal Thin Ice – 4 p.m., Goodbye to Language – 6.30 p.m., Bharath Bhavan, Thycaud

Organising Committee: Phosphene – exhibition of abstract paintings by Kanchana Maniilal, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 10 a.m.

Sree Seetha Rama Bhaktha Sabha: Ekadasi Abhishekam and Abhang Bhajan, Sree Panduranga Temple, Ayodhya Nagar, Sreevaraham, 5.30 p.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India): Technical talk on ‘Intellectual property rights’ by Raj Krishna Raja, scientist, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Opposite to Kanakakunnu Palace, 5.45 p.m.

Soorya: Soorya Festival 2016, National Theatre Festival – Chillara Samaram by Little School of Theatre, Malappuram, Cobank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

Mathai Manjooran Foundation: 104th birth anniversary of Mathai Manjooran, K. Muraleedharan to inaugurate, Poorna Hotel auditorium, Near Secretariat, 2 p.m.