The 24-hour strike called by the joint action council of major Central trade unions is certain to hit normal life in the State.

The strike, beginning Thursday midnight, will affect the functioning of shops, industrial and commercial establishments, State and Central government offices, and banking and other financial institutions.

Since transport workers are also part of the strike, vehicular traffic will be hit through the whole of Friday.

The strike has been called by the CITU, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, AIUTUC, STU, NLC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, UTUC, LPF, NLO, NTUI, NSTU, KTUC(J), KTUC(M), AICTU, JTUC, TUCIl and all-India federations of unions in the banking and insurance sectors, defence services, Railways, and Central and State government employees’ organisations barring those owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The State government is supportive of the strike, which has been called to press the 12-point charter of demands placed before the Union government by the trade unions.

As such, it is unlikely to invoke the dies non (no work, no pay) norm. The striking workers will undertake fast at the district headquarters.

Trade unions and service and teachers’ organisations owing allegiance to the LDF and the UDF have come out with calls to their respective cadres to join the strike. However, the BJP-led unions have termed the strike uncalled for and urged the people to reject it.

Examinations and interviews scheduled for Friday have been postponed in view of the general strike.