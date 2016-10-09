High cost of production, lack of marketing facilities prove a deterrent

Strawberry cultivation, promoted by the Agriculture Department, has turned non-remunerative for farmers owing to high cost of production and lack of marketing facilities.

Farmers have suffered losses as the crop is sensitive to pests and climatic conditions. Though the Kerala State Horticultural Mission had been entrusted with the task of procuring and marketing the fruit, it proved a non-starter.

The short shelf life and lack of interest among consumers made it difficult to market it locally. Lack of government intervention to make value-added products was another issue. An extracting unit at Munnar, projected as a strawberry hub, is lying idle.

A department official told The Hindu that lack of technicians to operate the unit was the main hindrance, though it had modern equipment.

Kanthallur and Vattavada were projected as the main area for strawberry cultivation and model farms were set up by Horticorp at Kanthallur in 2015. The farmers shifted to strawberry cultivation in 2012-2013 believing a steady market for the produce. However, heavy losses forced them to abandon the cultivation.

Chandran, a farmer at Kanthallur, said the bearing of fruits depended on favourable climatic conditions. “In addition to day-to-day care, timely watering and pesticide and fertilizer application are required,” he said adding that strawberry saplings were given to the farmers through Krishi Bhavans.

Though it was claimed that a plant would provide three kg of berries, the yield was a kg or below in their farms. Compared to the cost of production, farmers should get at least Rs.250 a kg. In 2015, the farmers had to sell the fruit at Rs.85 a kg.

“Unlike other fruits, only the best is taken in the market and a large quantity is rejected. Lack of timely supply of saplings last year forced the farmers to abandon the cultivation,” Mr. Chandran added.

V.Balan, another farmer, said strawberry cultivation failed because it required timely watering. In the rain shadow areas of Vattvada and Kanthallur, the yield was poor due to water shortage. There were allegations that the saplings supplied were of poor quality.

Many farmers at Kanthallur said the authorities should ensure a stable price for them to take up strawberry cultivation.

The Agriculture Department has prepared an action plan to bring 75 hectares under strawberry in the district and to supply hybrid saplings.

However, the farmers are sceptical given there experience.