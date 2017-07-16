‘Sangh on anti-Kerala campaign’

more-in

Kanhaiya Kumar, leader of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), has said that the Sangh Parivar organisations have resorted to spreading a negative campaign against Kerala in the northern parts of the country. “These campaigns spread the canard that Kerala is a Pakistan; cows are slaughtered in public all over Kerala; and that political murders are committed every day in the State.”

He said the social media was being widely abused to spread such lies and at the same time to eulogise Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in reality strived for the establishment of one party and one leader for the country. “But Kerala is a State that strongly upholds the democratic traditions of the country and because of that Kerala is a model for the country.”

Mr. Kanhaiya said this while addressing a reception accorded here on Sunday to the Long March organised by the AISF.

The reception meeting was inaugurated by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan. CPI leader G. Lalu presided. CPI State assistant secretary K. Prakash Babu and party leaders Veliyam Rajan and N. Anirudhan spoke.