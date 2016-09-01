A photography exhibition on birds dedicated to Martha, the last known passenger pigeon, at the SKMJ High School auditorium in Wayanad on Wednesday.

Sancharipravinte Ormaykku (In memory of a passenger pigeon), a photography exhibition on birds dedicated to Martha, the last known passenger pigeon, being held at the SKMJ High School auditorium is drawing good crowds.

The three-day programme, organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust, Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti, and the Wayanad Press Club, aims at sensitising the public about conservation of endangered flora and fauna in the region.

The show has photographs of over a hundred birds, including rare, endemic, and endangered ones, from different parts of the country.

Works of 35 photographers

There are snaps taken by a group of 35 wildlife photographers such as T.N.A. Perumal, P.K. Uthaman, K. Jayaram, S. Vinayakumar, M. Balan, J. Praveen, N.V. Krishnan, and A.V. Abhijith.

Starting with a snap of Martha that died on September 1, 1914, at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States, the show takes the viewers through a spectrum of emotions as they see birds in myriad moods.

It is not just the incredible variety of birds that makes the show appealing but their astounding exquisiteness also add to the charm.

The collection on display is rich with cute kingfishers, elegant pheasants, scary owls, dazzling parakeets, intimidating vultures, tiny sparrows, royal eagles, and spectacular hornbills.

Besides, the different varieties of familiar water birds such as ducks, gulls, and egrets, the show also has a range of birds endemic to different regions.

The grey-headed Bulbul and the Malabar Parakeets at the show are endemic to the Western Ghats.

Posters that sensitise the viewers about the need for conservation also are included in the show along with a bunch of interesting drawings of birds by noted artists.

The photography exhibition that began on Tuesday will end on Thursday.