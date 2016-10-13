: The body of Second Lieutenant E. Thomas Joseph, who lost his life in an ambush by Naga extremists in 1992, will be brought back after 24 years to his home at Elikkulam, near Pala, on Thursday.

2LT Joseph, who passed out from Indian Military Academy in 1991, was having his field area service with Ghurkha Regiment when he, along with two other officers and 11 men, were killed in an ambush by Naga extremists.

His body was interred at the Military Cemetery as it was impossible to take it back home under the then circumstances.

2LT Joseph was 22 years old and was just one year into his career.

Alumni meet

The clock turned circle after quarter of a century when the 1991 batch of IMA, most of them Colonels now, met at the alumni meet in Dehradun. Out of the 300, 19 had lost their lives and the first one to fall was 2LT Joseph.

Exhumed

His father, an ex-serviceman himself, Subedar Major A.T. Joseph, mother Thressiamma Joseph, sisters, Mary Joseph and Rosamma Joseph, were flown to Nagaland and taken to 2LT Joseph’s last resting place at Chakabama on Monday. The mortal remains were exhumed with full religious and military ceremony to be brought back to Kerala.

According K. Rajan, RDO Pala, the body will arrive at Kochi Airport by 1.20 p.m.

After the ceremonies, it will be taken to Elikkulam. Revenue authorities from Kottayam will accompany the body.

The body will be interred at the Holy Cross Church cemetery, Elikkulam, on Friday.