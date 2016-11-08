Members of the Institute of Interior Designers interacting with the local people during their Design Yatra at Thazhathangadi.

Institute of Interior Designers’ Design Yatra visits Thazhathangadi

The Institute of Interior Designers’ (IID) Design Yatra, the first-ever design roadshow in the country, aimed at taking design to the masses, has visited Thazhathangadi.

IID members visited the heritage houses of Thazhathangadi along the Meenachil river as well as the Surya Kaladi Mana.

The 20,000-km yatra along the length and breadth of the country has been designed to bring the relevance of the upkeep of heritage homes to maintain the identity of the place.

Interaction with people

During the interaction, people shared their apprehensions about saving their heritage to the team.

K.C. George, local resident, spoke about the historical relevance of Thazhathangadi and people’s aspirations about the protection of existing heritage.

Rev. Father Punnoose lamented the his lost heritage house where almost five generations of his family lived, due to an unscientific road-widening scheme.

The yatra is spearheaded by Ajith Menon, Ignesh, Shyla, Sunish Jose, and other IID members.

The team was received by Jacob Chandy, Binumol Tom, Shobak Thomas, K. Anurup, Arjun, and Bijulal.