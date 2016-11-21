RSS worker confesses to role in Fazal murder

more-in

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker who is in custody in a murder case has reportedly made a confession that Muhammad Fazal, a National Development Front worker at Thalassery, was hacked to death by a group of RSS workers, including him.

The disclosure was made by Subeesh, who is an accused in the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K. Mohanan at Valankichal near Koothuparamba here on October 10. Police sources said that the accused had confessed to the police that a group of RSS workers, including him, was involved in the murder of Fazal at Thalassery on October 22, 2006. He also confessed during questioning that the group was been behind the murder of Pavithran at Chittariparamba in 2014.

The confession has given a new twist to the Fazal murder case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had arrested eight people, including CPI(M) local leaders Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrashekharan. According to the CBI, the murder was masterminded by the Mr. Rajan and Mr. Chandrashekharan and executed by the others. The CBI found that the plot to kill Fazal was hatched on account of political animosity. Fazal had been a CPI(M) worker before he joined the NDF

When contacted, the police sources said that the the confession made by Subin during the custodial interrogation was informed to the higher authorities as the Fazal murder case was being investigated by the CBI. The police also submitted a report to the local court seeking a further investigation into the Pavithran murder case in view of the latest disclosure.