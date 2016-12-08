KAU to provide technology support

more-in

The Kerala Agricultural University ( KAU ) will provide technology support for the Haritha Keralam Mission.

The emphasis is on soil and water conservation and biodiversity conservation with focus on organic farming, said P. Rajendran, KAU Vice Chancellor.

“The KAU has developed feasible technology for waste management, one of the primary objectives of the project. We have developed two systems to convert bio-waste into bio-manure - Suchita developed at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, and Bio-bin developed at the College of Horticulture, Vellanikkara. These technologies, currently being used by local bodies, will be useful in waste management, especially at source itself. The university also conducts a diploma course in solid waste management for the benefit of professionals,” he said. Water management strategies developed by the university and low-cost rainwater harvesting models and storage systems in various farms are apt models, which can be emulated throughout the State.

Studies conducted by the university have shown that harvested rainwater, if purified through this filter and kept closed, will remain safe for drinking for up to six months.

After storing the harvested water in storage tanks, the excess flow can be utilised for recharging groundwater, said the Vice Chancellor.

Director of Extension S. Estelitta said the university was willing to support local bodies by providing technology assistance and advice for purification and restoration of water sources, establishing vegetable gardens, and promoting waste management at source.