Close association with Guruvayur temple

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had a close association with Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur.

When she faced political failures and court cases, astrologer Parappanangadi Unnikrishnan advised her to offer an elephant to the temple. However, the visit of Jayalalithaa on July 2, 2001 was amidst the highly volatile political situation in Tamil Nadu following the arrest of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. Karunanidhi soon after she took over as Chief Minister.

Though the then Kerala Chief Minister A.K. Antony requested her to postpone the visit as it may cause tension at the temple, she did not pay heed to his request. Neglecting the black flag demonstrations by Bharatiya Janata Party-Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers outside the temple, she offered an elephant, Krishna, to the deity.

She also handed over elephant accoutrements and Rs. 1.05 lakh for the protection of the elephant. Her aide Sasikala accompanied Jayalalithaa to the temple.

Jayalalithaa, who spent almost an hour at the temple, also offered a golden crown to the deity. She also sanctioned a bus service from Chennai to Guruvayur and some quality sandalwood to the temple.

She refused to talk to mediapersons who had crowded outside the temple. There was some confusion between the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Police over her security arrangements at Guruvayur.

Jayalalithaa also offered prayers at Mammiyur Narayamkulangara Temple and offered a ‘golden trishul’ at Melekkavu and a ‘golden sword’ at Thazhathekavu. She again visited the Guruvayur temple in 2004.